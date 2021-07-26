Three businesses get Muscatine's forgivable small business loans

MUSCATINE – Three Muscatine businesses will get a $25,000 small business forgivable loan as part of the city’s new Small Business Forgivable Loan program.
Meg’s Vintage Collective, 122 West 2nd Street, Red & Lee Vintage, 124 West 2nd Street and A&G Products, 500 Mulberry Avenue received the loans.
A fourth business will be named once its owner returns from an out-of-town trip.
The program is for “building improvements to existing businesses and startup costs associated with the creation of a new business," especially those within the downtown area.
“The city’s ongoing Small Business Forgivable Loan program started in 2015,” said Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin. “With these four businesses, there have now been 30 loans given through the program. Loan applications are reviewed as they are received and until funds are expended each year.”
“All of these businesses were selected because they were determined to have viable business plans, resources to support the proposed projects, and, with the exception of A&G Products, are active downtown businesses committed to the continued revitalization of the core business district,” Royal-Goodwin said.
A&G Products sells overstock and liquidation products, individually or in bulk, through online auctions, and is expanding into a brick-and-mortar store. Owners Gavin Meerdink and Alejandro Vasquez said it will help with the building's final refurbishment tasks, like flooring and ceiling.
Red & Lee Vintage recently celebrated its one year anniversary. Owner Jennifer Williams said in a news release that the loan would help her grow and develop her business as she continued finding new vintage and stylish items.
Meg’s Vintage Collective, in business since 2014, was formerly known as The Wild Thing. It won River Travel Magazine’s Best of the River 2020 award in the “Store (Thrift)” category.
Owner Megan Summit said she hopes to add a new look to go along with the new name, with new lighting, new flooring, and a new sign.
To learn more about the city’s Small Business Forgivable Loan Program, visit muscatineiowa.gov/923/Small-Business-Forgivable-Loan-Program.