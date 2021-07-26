Three businesses get Muscatine's forgivable small business loans

MUSCATINE – Three Muscatine businesses will get a $25,000 small business forgivable loan as part of the city’s new Small Business Forgivable Loan program.

Meg’s Vintage Collective, 122 West 2nd Street, Red & Lee Vintage, 124 West 2nd Street and A&G Products, 500 Mulberry Avenue received the loans.

A fourth business will be named once its owner returns from an out-of-town trip.

The program is for “building improvements to existing businesses and startup costs associated with the creation of a new business," especially those within the downtown area.

“The city’s ongoing Small Business Forgivable Loan program started in 2015,” said Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin. “With these four businesses, there have now been 30 loans given through the program. Loan applications are reviewed as they are received and until funds are expended each year.”

“All of these businesses were selected because they were determined to have viable business plans, resources to support the proposed projects, and, with the exception of A&G Products, are active downtown businesses committed to the continued revitalization of the core business district,” Royal-Goodwin said.