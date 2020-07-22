Three hospitalized after crash on Highway 22 Monday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Two adults and one child were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 22 near Sweetland Road.

According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:50 p.m. MUSCOM received a 911 call regarding a three-vehicle crash and that one of the vehicles was blocking the railroad tracks along Highway 22.

One adult and one child were removed from the vehicle blocking the railroad tracks and taken by MedForce and Muscatine Ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. One man was taken by Muscatine Ambulance to UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Isaiah L. Sanchez, 26, of Muscatine. Passengers in the vehicle were identified as Lee Johnson, 20, and one minor child.

The crash remains under investigation. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Muscatine Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department and MedForce One of Kalona.

