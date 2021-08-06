Three hospitalized after two-vehicle accident in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY — Three people were injured Thursday morning at the intersection of K Avenue and Highway 78 in Louisa County in a two-vehicle accident. The Iowa State Patrol has not released the names of the subjects involved in the accident.

According to the crash report, a 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo was travelling northbound on K Avenue approaching Highway 78 at about 8:35 a.m. According to the report, the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and pulled in front of a 2001 Chevy Impala that was travelling eastbound on Highway 78. The Impala collided with the Monte Carlo. The driver of the Monte Carlo was ejected, landing in the northeast ditch of the roadway near where the Impala came to rest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the Monte Carlo was transported by MedForce to St. Francis Hospital in Burlington. The subject had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Two passengers from the Impala were injured. One was transported by Wapello Ambulance to Burlington Hospital. The other was transported by Morning Sun Ambulance to Burlington Hospital.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s office, Iowa Department of Transportation, Morning Sun Volunteer Fire and Ambulance and Wapello Ambulance all responded to the accident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0