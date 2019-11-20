Three men were charged for illegally shooting a trumpeter swan in Muscatine County.
The trumpeter swan was nearly extinct in the early 20th century, according to the Audubon Society, which says its comeback is a success story.
Austin McMillan, 27 of West Branch, Daniel Solorio-Oldenburg, 26 of Cedar Rapids and Mitchell Kesterson, 28 of Van Horne were charged with one count each of attempt to take wildlife and one count of abandonment of wildlife.
According to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources press release, conservation officers received a tip a trumpeter swan had been shot at Cedar Bottoms Wildlife Management Area, Muscatine County. When officers arrived, evidence pointed to a possible suspect; the men had fled the scene.
"When officers interviewed the suspects, all three individuals confessed to illegally taking the trumpeter swan and mistaking it for a snow goose," the press release said.
The swan has been seized and will be preserved for informational and educational purposes.
"The DNR reminds of the importance of properly identifying targets before taking a shot," the release said.
