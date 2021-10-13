Three Muscatine animal organizations receive a total of $2,000 in grants

MUSCATINE — While many animal lovers are out there, it isn’t always easy for non-profit animal-focused organizations to find funding. That makes donations and grants, like the money that three organizations received earlier this week, important.
On Tuesday, Iowa State Director Preston Moore from the Humane Society of the United States gave grants to the Muscatine Humane Society, It Takes a Village Rescue & Resources, and For Pets’ Sake.
“I have access to this pool of funding annually, and I couldn’t find in my head really a better place to make sure that I got some grant funding to,” Moore said. “All three of these organizations have stepped up in some way over the last year or so and have helped out with some pretty substantial projects in the Muscatine area, and so we wanted to help where we could with those efforts.”
The Muscatine Humane Society and It Takes a Village each received $750 each, while For Pets’ Sake received $500.
Although Moore isn’t from Muscatine, he is familiar with both the city and the animal non-profits that reside there. He has also assisted with a few events, the most recent in 2019, where residents had the opportunity to share their animal-related concerns. According to Moore, this event saw a huge turnout.
“We were going around the state doing these educational sessions about the animal cruelty law that was passed in the state of Iowa, as well as learning about local issues that folks were seeing and wanted to work on,” Moore said. “Those events were great because they ended up leading to some really incredible connections with not just people, but also these organizations that are doing some really great work in the area.”
One example of this work happened earlier this year, when the Muscatine Humane Society took in a large animal cruelty and neglect case from a hoarding situation. Moore said he was made aware of this case early on through his connection with the county sheriff.
“I knew that I wanted to do what I could to help that organization, because I know from first-hand experience having worked at a shelter that’s handled those cases how expensive they can get,” Moore said, adding the funds will also help the Humane Society with its current renovation project.
The staff at It Takes a Village, the newest organization in Muscatine, is fundraising for a transport vehicle, and doing community outreach to help people become responsible pet owners.
“All of those efforts we are very supportive of. We want to make sure animals are receiving the care that they need, or if an animal is in a home already, we want to make sure they can remain with their family,” Moore said.
“We are so grateful to Preston Moore and HSUS for this grant,” It Takes a Village president Meagan Koehler said. “This money will be used for our spay/neuter efforts. Our rescue has recently launched a TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) group to help get our local feral cat population under control. We are already making great progress, but we have a long way to go.”
In 2020, For Pets’ Sake received a $2,000 grant from the Humane Society of the United States in response to its work following the derecho and its involvement in pet food banks. Moore said the $500 grant the organization received this year is an extension of that, and will be used to further the food bank and community outreach programs from For Pets’ Sake.
“The one thing I know about Iowa organizations is that they can do an awful lot with every single dollar that they receive,” Moore said. “I also know that non-profits are stretching right now, and these weren’t gifts that these organizations were planning on, so I’m hopeful that these grants will be able to help jump start some of these initiatives and kick-off the fundraising efforts. I really love Muscatine, and it’s truly an honor and a privilege to be able to support the organizations that are doing the great work there.”