Three Muscatine animal organizations receive a total of $2,000 in grants

MUSCATINE — While many animal lovers are out there, it isn’t always easy for non-profit animal-focused organizations to find funding. That makes donations and grants, like the money that three organizations received earlier this week, important.

On Tuesday, Iowa State Director Preston Moore from the Humane Society of the United States gave grants to the Muscatine Humane Society, It Takes a Village Rescue & Resources, and For Pets’ Sake.

“I have access to this pool of funding annually, and I couldn’t find in my head really a better place to make sure that I got some grant funding to,” Moore said. “All three of these organizations have stepped up in some way over the last year or so and have helped out with some pretty substantial projects in the Muscatine area, and so we wanted to help where we could with those efforts.”

The Muscatine Humane Society and It Takes a Village each received $750 each, while For Pets’ Sake received $500.

Although Moore isn’t from Muscatine, he is familiar with both the city and the animal non-profits that reside there. He has also assisted with a few events, the most recent in 2019, where residents had the opportunity to share their animal-related concerns. According to Moore, this event saw a huge turnout.