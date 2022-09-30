Three Muscatine line workers travel to Florida to help with power restoration efforts

MUSCATINE — As the state of Florida begins assessing the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian, many homes are still without power.

With restoration efforts requiring all hands on deck, many other states and power companies from across the U.S. are sending who they can to help with the cause as part of the American Public Power Association’s mutual aid agreement. This includes Muscatine Power and Water (MPW), which sent down a crew of three line workers earlier this week.

According to MPW General Manager Gage Huston, the three-man crew of Dave Scott, Chad Behnke and Barry Garretson, arrived in Florida on Thursday afternoon with three separate trucks and are heading to New Smyrna Beach to help with that specific area’s power restoration.

“We may not be able to send everybody, but we can spare one crew,” Huston said.

Despite the distance between Iowa and Florida, Huston emphasized the necessity of power companies sometimes needing to reach far out in order to get the proper resources needed in events such as these wherever they can.

“This is one of the things that I really enjoy about working for a utility,” Huston said. “We have these mutual aid programs that are established in advance, so when we have these major events, people just respond. There are hundreds of thousands of trucks and crew members responding right now, and it’s a pretty neat thing to see.”

It has been said that over 90% of New Smyrna’s 29,000 customers were offline when the storm came through, while the state’s grand total of those who are without power have reached around 2.5 million.

All three Muscatine crew members volunteered to take on the Florida assignment, but many of MPW’s other crew members have experienced a mutual aid event.

“We’ve responded to a handful of different mutual aid events over the years. We always just ask if there are any volunteers who are willing to go, and we always have people put their hand up. We’ve never had trouble putting a crew together,” Huston said. “I think they get a lot out of responding and helping not only our fellow utilities but also all the residents and citizens down there.”

With these three specific crew members, Huston referred to them all as “really talented,” having the experience from previous disaster events needed to help the New Smyrna work crews in an effective manner.

“They have the skills, and they know how to stay calm in situations like these,” he continued. “They know how to prioritize work, what it takes to actually rebuild the infrastructure and how to stay safe while doing it. We’re very proud of the employees that we have here, and there’s no doubt in my mind that these will be some of the top-tier individuals they’ll have responding down in Florida. They’ll definitely be valued.”

With an estimated time frame of at least two weeks, Huston also took the time to thank both the crew for being willing to work hard in what are sure to be rough and tiring conditions as well as the families of these three crew members.

“Like with any first responder-type worker, the families back home are the ones that carry a heavy burden when those people have to respond — of worrying about them while also taking care of the day-to-day stuff,” he said. “We definitely want to give a huge thank you to families of (Scott, Behnke and Garretson).”