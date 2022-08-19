Three Muscatine teachers win this year's Explorer Award

MUSCATINE – On Friday, August 19, the Stanley Center awarded three teachers with its annual Catherine Miller Explorer Award, allowing these educators to study abroad in the country of their choice, using what they learn on these experiences to positively impact their students for years to come.

Prior to the awarding of the 2023 Explorer Awards, the six teachers who had won this award over the past three years had the chance to finally take their trips, which had been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It was great following their trips, and just listening to them talk about all the learning experiences that they had,” Krista Regennitter, Program Officer for Global Education said. “It was just really cool to hear everybody come back and to see how impassioned they were about their different trips.”

With this year’s three winners, the program has awarded 38 different local teachers since the start of the program in 2005. During this year’s round of awards, the Stanley Center had the opportunity to partner with GEO, an organization that focuses on study abroad trips for educators.

“They have a process that helps educators put together a classroom plan so they can take what they’ve learned and bring it back to the classroom… and just working with GEO enabled us to be able to send three people abroad this time,” Regennitter said.

The three teachers who won Explorer Awards this were Aaron Smith, Kindra Petersen and Stacy Beatty. Beatty teaches 6th grade Science and Social Studies at Jefferson Elementary School while Petersen and Smith both teach at Muscatine High School, with Smith teaching Social Studies and Petersen teaching English Language Arts.

“I am so blown away and so excited to think about the opportunities that are coming up,” Smith said after winning the award. “It’s just one of those things that’s one-in-a-lifetime.”

For his trip, Smith said that he hoped to go to Israel and Palestine, where he hoped to bring back knowledge to share with his students and the Model U.N. club he coaches, which often discusses the conflicts in the Middle East. He also said he hopes to meet new people that he can then use as contacts and “outside perspectives” in his classroom.

“I just want to get a feel for the culture there, because a lot of the major religions see that area as kind of their headquarters – as the place where a lot of those ideas come out of – so understanding that is going to be great,” he said.

For Petersen, she said that she was happy to get the chance to go abroad again, adding that receiving this award truly meant a lot to her. “I did my student teaching in Tanzania, and I feel that’s really given me an insight into some of my students who have some African background because I understand a little bit more about the culture in general.”

With this newest opportunity, Petersen said she hopes to travel somewhere in Central or South America in order to learn more about the culture of several of her students.

“We have a lot of students who are from places like Mexico, Puerto Rico, Argentina, El Salvador – so being able to go to those countries and get the experience of that country even though it’s just a glimpse into it can still make a real impact,” she said. “For me to understand more about the culture in general, I’ll be a better teacher for my students and that’ll naturally just show through in the curriculum as well.” Petersen added that she also hopes to incorporate more Latinx authors in her class.

As for Beatty, this award was not only a pleasant surprise but something that has been well worth the wait. According to her, she has applied for the award every year that it has been offered. Having finally won an Explorer Award, Beatty said that she hopes to visit somewhere in Africa.

“You can only learn so much through textbooks and online, and unfortunately we don’t have the resources for me to take my entire class on a trip abroad,” Beatty said. “So that first-person experience that I can bring back to them of the struggles that are going on in other countries or the things that they’re doing really well that we could learn from will just be great opportunities as a teacher to have that first-hand experience rather than just what I’m reading about or seeing online.”

All three teachers took a moment to thank the Stanley Center for the opportunity. “Our community is so lucky to have the Stanley Center in our area, and to know that they support education and know the importance of educating our young people to be global citizens – not just Muscatine citizens,” Beatty said.

“I’m so thankful that Muscatine gives this opportunity to teachers. I had so many opportunities growing up and going to school here, and I’m really glad that I can reinvest that as an adult,” Petersen added.