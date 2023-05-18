WILTON — It’s not uncommon for siblings to end up attending the same school or even having the same classes and teachers as they each move up through the grades. It can be a bit rarer, however, to see siblings within the same grade. But for these students, it’s sometimes nice just to have someone they already know in class.

This week, Wilton Jr.-Sr. High School is holding its graduation ceremony for its senior students. Of the 62 students who are expected to receive their diplomas Sunday, there are three sets of twins: Karli and Kiley Langley, Lauren and Paige Thompson, and Grace and Hayley Madlock.

Hayley and Grace ended up sharing a lot of the same classes in high school, to the point of their schedules being “pretty much the same.” The two sisters also grew up playing the same sports and doing the same activities, so they became used to doing things with each other and being around each other fairly often.

“It was kind of fun,” Hayley said. “You always had a friend in class, and you always knew that you had someone to sit with and be partners with on projects.”

For Grace especially, she enjoyed playing softball with Hayley — with her sister being catcher, her being pitcher and the two of them even having the opportunity to go to state together.

“I definitely feel like that grew a bigger bond for us, which is really cool," Grace said.

While the Langley sisters and the Thompson sisters didn’t share the same experience of having similar schedules with their twins, Kiley recalled how she and Karli had the opportunity to bond through being in 4-H together, where they showed sheep and other livestock. Even when they had to wake up early, Karli shared that they were still able to have fun listening to music together as they drove out to the farm.

“That was really fun because we got to just work together to train the sheep and get them to do what we needed them to do, and we went to shows together and spent a lot of time together just doing something we both loved,” Kiley said. “I think it’s a really cool experience, to have a bond with someone and then grow up and graduate with them.”

But no sibling relationship is without its bouts of friction or occasional fights.

“(Paige) steals my clothes all the time, and sometimes I’ll see her at school wearing them, so that makes me a little mad,” Lauren said.

The Langley sisters also related to this feeling, knowing the frustrations of having an argument at home and being angry with each other while at school. But even with all the disagreements, each of Wilton’s senior twins ultimately felt that they enjoyed having a “built-in best friend” at school, which may make the transition to college feel all the more different.

“I’m definitely going to miss her,” Lauren said, with Paige agreeing that, “It’s going to be a bit of a change.”

The Thompson sisters as well as the Langley sisters will attend different colleges, with the Langley’s schools being three hours away from each other.

“I really haven’t thought about the distance since we’ve been so busy lately, but it does make me a little sad because (Kiley) has just always been there,” Karli admitted.

The Madlock sisters, meanwhile, will attend the same college, although Grace acknowledged that this was a hard decision.

“It’s like, do you want to go to college with your twin or do you want to separate? But we both really liked the campus and we kind of just decided that there’s no point in separating now.”

“I think it’ll be nice to have someone there,” Hayley added, feeling confident that she and her sister will be able to lean on each other if they ever are struggling with their college courses or just want someone to hang out with.

