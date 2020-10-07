Three vie for Muscatine County Supervisor Dist. 4 seat

Independent

Running as a write-in candidate, Kas Kelly said that she believes the main issues in the coming term will include budgeting and making sure everyone is safe. While she does not want to create an ordinance, she says the current board could have encouraged the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic more than they did.

“We have had over 50 people pass away because of COVID, and that is unacceptable,” she said.

A 12-year veteran of the board, Kelly said if she is elected, she hopes to continue making sure the board meetings and the members are accessible to people. While serving on the board in the past, she worked to make sure the meetings were televised so people could know what the county government was doing. She wants to continue that open and honest communication.

Kelly also believes it is important for county government to listen to members of the public. She said the board had “gotten away from that” in the past few years. She said during her 12 years on the board, she was always there for people.

“It’s sad because once these people are elected, they forget who put them there,” she said.