Three vie for Muscatine County Supervisor Dist. 4 seat

MUSCATINE — Two candidates who were selected by area political parties during the caucus are vying for the Muscatine County Supervisor Dist. 4 seat, while a third-party candidate has announced her intent to run as a write-in candidate.
Nathan Mather
Republican
Incumbent Nathan Mather hopes to continue work on reform of the regional mental health system as well as make a push for more affordable housing in Muscatine County if he is reelected to his Muscatine County Supervisor Dist. 4 seat. He hopes to see a stable system and a rational funding stream at the end of his next term.
Mather says he has seen statistics showing as many as 10,000 people work in Muscatine County who don’t live in the county. He says this is a loss, as the county is not benefiting from this. He said one of the main reasons for that was there was not quality housing available at affordable prices. In some cases, he said, it is cheaper for people to live on the northern end of Davenport or the newer areas of Iowa City and commute. He said in many of the cities in the county there was so much regulation that building a new house was cost prohibitive.
“If people can’t find a good place to live and raise their families, they aren’t going to live here,” he said. “There is a lot of work we have to do on that.”
He hopes to see up to 1,000 new homes in the county.
He also said the county needed to work to improve its flood-control system. Mather said during the 2019 flood the flood station on the Louisa County border almost ran out of money to abate the floodwaters. Bigger floods are becoming more frequent, he said. The county has been working with other government entities to determine what is needed. Mather said a plan had been formed and the county was seeking funding; he predicts the plan will require a lot of buy-in from the community. He warns people shouldn’t think it’s only a city of Muscatine issue. He believes it will be about a five-year fix.
Mather remembers the moment he decided he needed to run for public office. In 2011, his neighbor Mark Lofgren approached him about seeking a term on the school board.
“I live in the community and I want to make sure that schools are good for everybody because this is the place I have chosen to live and make my home and I want to make it a better place,” he said.
Michelle Servadio Elias
Democrat
Saying her entire life has been spent helping others, Michelle Servadio Elias says seeking public office is the next progression. She says there are things that need to be addressed in Muscatine County through a perspective not currently found on the board. As a woman, a veteran and a retired nurse, she believes she can bring that new perspective.
“I am a servant leader,” Elias said. “I had been asked several times when I was going to run for office. I have declined, but I realized that who I am and what I have been doing has gotten to the point I have to do more than work at the capitol and work at these things on the side.”
Elisa said her goal was to help cultivate the health, wealth and prosperity of all Muscatine County citizens. That means strong public and mental health, good infrastructure, making the county an equitable place for everyone to live, clean land and water, and ensuring women have access to health care.
Among her top goals in office is to be able to represent people needing medical help. As a retired nurse, she believe she can help people through trying times. With the COVID-19 pandemic still going on and relief money coming in from the state, she says she would know better than any other candidate how to best use the funding.
Elias said she had chosen to run for office because she believed it was her civic duty and responsibility to help fight for people who didn’t always have a voice. In the past she has written legislation to assist veterans who were suicidal and has helped pass a law declaring Iowans who suffer from post-traumatic stress qualify for medical help. She is unapologetic about her history promoting medical cannabis use in Iowa.
Kas Kelly
Independent
Running as a write-in candidate, Kas Kelly said that she believes the main issues in the coming term will include budgeting and making sure everyone is safe. While she does not want to create an ordinance, she says the current board could have encouraged the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic more than they did.
“We have had over 50 people pass away because of COVID, and that is unacceptable,” she said.
A 12-year veteran of the board, Kelly said if she is elected, she hopes to continue making sure the board meetings and the members are accessible to people. While serving on the board in the past, she worked to make sure the meetings were televised so people could know what the county government was doing. She wants to continue that open and honest communication.
Kelly also believes it is important for county government to listen to members of the public. She said the board had “gotten away from that” in the past few years. She said during her 12 years on the board, she was always there for people.
“It’s sad because once these people are elected, they forget who put them there,” she said.
In the coming term, Kelly hopes to improve fiscal responsibility and the health and safety is always top in planning. She also wants the use of slag to end.
Kelly said several people had asked her to run again because they thought she had done such a good job when she served previously.
