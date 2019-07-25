MUSCATINE — Last month's free live music event along Muscatine's Mississippi riverfront was a hit. The second night in the series was even better.
"I'd say triple the crowd," said Almost Friday Fest organizer Chris Boar of the more than 1,200 visitors Thursday night at the southwest end of Riverside Park. Last month's event drew about 400 attendees.
Boar and Brenda Christensen of Keep Muscatine Beautiful organized the free event to provide something fun for Muscatine residents and people who are just passing through. Having a family-friendly event that uses the riverfront, brings people downtown and raises money for projects in the park was the goal of the festival, Boar said.
"I think it’s important to have fun where you live and work," Boar said. "We’re thrilled to have them out."
From 5-8 p.m. people of all ages listened to live music, visited food trucks, grabbed drinks, and played games. Crazy Delicious, a five-piece rock band from Cedar Rapids, played a range of covers, spurring a few to get up and dance. Some of the hits were "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars and "I Want You Back" by the Jackson Five.
Designated areas for kids included an inflatable bounce house, face painting station run by the Muskie Dance Team, activity tent from the Muscatine Art Center and balloon animals by Wes the Best Balloon Guy.
Joaquin and Hannah Aguilar of Muscatine brought their 3-year-old daughter Maelee, who was entertained by kicking a ball through miniature goals at a soccer station. Hannah said this was the first Almost Friday Fest the family had been to, and it was worth going.
"It's amazing. It's a lot of fun," she said. "They definitely made it kid-friendly, and I think that's really important."
Kids of all ages were also playing a giant Jenga blocks game and Kerplunk.
About 50 volunteers offered rides on golf carts from the parking lot, greeted visitors, sold drink tickets, and served beer and wine. Boar said a core group of volunteers spent the day setting up the tents, tables and colorful plastic Adirondack chairs.
As she walked through the crowd, Christensen said she heard comments that organizers "were doing everything right." She said more kids activities had been added since the first event, along with more food vendors, and there are surprises in store for next month. The city is also cleaning up Mississippi Mist fountain after prolonged flooding caked the splash pad with river mud.
"It’s awesome," said City Administrator Gregg Mandsager. "These are the kinds of events we want to have in Muscatine."
Boar and Christensen approached Muscatine City Council about the event in April because they were planning to serve beer and wine, which required an ordinance. At the time, Mandsager said it made sense to approve the ordinance because of plans the city has been working on for Riverside Park.
He said Boar and Christensen did an "amazing" job bringing the "wonderful family event" together, he said, and events like the fest take advantage of the available location. The Riverside Park Improvements Project Master Plan was on display at one of the tents. The conceptual plan was approved by council in Nov. 2017, and Mandsager said the area will be able to accommodate many large and small events not only for residents to enjoy, but to attract people to the community.
Some of the proposed features are a beer garden, an area for food truck vendors, and an entertainment spot and tiered amphitheater. There are also plans for the Riverview Center and Papoose Pump Station. Proceeds from the event, after costs, will go to a fund for the proposed amphitheater project planned in the park.
Boar said her employer Bayer, formerly Monsanto, and Christensen’s employer Muscatine Power and Water have been supportive of the event. Many volunteers came from the employers and Boar contributed the pay she receives from Bayer to volunteer to the event fund. Mandsager said the company has been a great partner to the city.
The final two dates of the season are Aug. 22, with music by After Shock, and Sept. 26, featuring Joey Pete.
Mandsager said the fest and events like it bring the community together to socialize and relax after the work week. Riverside Park projects will prove Muscatine is a "great place for people to live work and play," he said.
"That's what it's about," he said, "coming down and enjoying Muscatine."
