Tiny's Tunes Entertainment encourages more donations as its annual coat drive continues

MUSCATINE —David Botello of Tiny’s Tunes Entertainment understands that winter can be cold for those who can't afford a warm coat. This year, he's brought back his generosity-focused tradition this year at his 221 E. Second St. location.

Every December, Botello rolls out a rack filled with free coats for men, women and children at the Tiny’s Tunes’ entrance. This signals the start of his annual coat drive — offering a space for people to either donate coats or take one for themselves if they need one.

According to Botello, the coat drive is something he has done for several years. “We sort of inherited it from Laura (Darting, owner of Laura Darting Photography). She used do it and we would help her out so that there would be two locations, and we’ve just been doing it ever since.”

Botello said the annual coat drive has grown to mean a lot to him, and is something that he's happy to do for the community.

“We see people walking around without coats, and we want to offer those people a break, especially in this economy,” he said. “It helps out people, and it keeps them warm.”

Botello’s coat rack is expected to be out 24/7 and available until the end of the winter season in late February. In addition to giving away coats, the only request is those who take a coat leave the hanger behind. Botello accepts all types of coats, of all sizes and for all types of people.

“It’s been really good so far,” he said. “We keep rotating the coats we have, but we could use some more donations.”

In the years since he started the coat drive, Botello has also begun receiving hats and even hand-made scarves, all of which he is very grateful for. People who wish to make a coat or winter accessory donation can either hang them on the rack itself using hangers or, if Tiny’s Tunes is open, they can drop their donation off inside.

“We can take it from them, and we’ll make sure their donations all get hung up,” Botello said, adding that coats that aren’t taken by the end of the winter will stored until next season. “It’s our pleasure to do this every year, and we appreciate everyone’s donations and help that keeps it going.”

For those who wish to donate clothes instead of just coats, jackets and winter accessories, however, Botello asks that they take these items to either MCSA (Muscatine Center for Social Action) or Jessica Faye’s Closet. For more information on the coat drive or on the coats that are available through it, residents can call 563-554-8105 or email tinystunes@gmail.com.