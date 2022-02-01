Tipton resident and daycare owner announces campaign for open Iowa Senate seat

While VanderGaast had always wanted to run for office, it was always more of a "someday" type of thing. After the district restructuring, however, she decided to stop making excuses and take advantage of such a big opportunity.

“I just thought, there’s an open seat in the Senate for my district, what are the odds of that ever happening again?” she said.

VanderGaast’s biggest focuses in her campaign are on issues affecting families, including the cost of child care and it's effect on the economy. She said that for some families, parents are unable to return to work because they cannot find affordable child care. She said she wants to help “make the workforce worthwhile.”

Other issues VanderGaast hopes to focus on relate to housing and reliable public transportation in rural areas, both of which can impact low-income families. She said she is concerned about Iowa’s many insufficient bridges, with 22% of bridges in her home county of Cedar County being structurally deficient. Finally, she hopes to strengthen Iowa’s infrastructure by supporting education and public health.