To help respond to COVID-19 related needs, Muscatine Charities Inc. awarded $50,000 this month

MUSCATINE — Last week, Muscatine Charities Inc. awarded $50,000 to local nonprofits that focus on meeting immediate community needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
These nonprofits included Aligned Impact Muscatine, Muscatine Center for Social Action, Lutheran Services in Muscatine, Muscatine Community School District Parents as Teachers, Muscatine Community YMCA and Riding for Success.
“It’s always difficult trying to narrow it down, but that’s obviously why we have the board, and we do have an extensive voting and application process,” said current Muscatine Charities president John Krieger.
He said Muscatine Charities Inc. works with the Community Foundation, and the two organizations have the same standards for funding.
Using the $50,000, Muscatine Charities helped fund projects such preschool transportation scholarships, MCSA’s Housing Stability program and other sheltering services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Special Olympics, and online staff training for Parents as Teachers.
“Typically we have our funding allotment period toward the end of the year,” Krieger said, “This year, we decided to open up an early cycle, just due to the circumstances around the pandemic and the economy.”
The reason they decided to have an extra cycle, Krieger said, was to avoid organizations “falling through the cracks” before the end-of-year cycle.
Krieger said Muscatine Charities would still offer its typical grant cycle, with applications opening in October and funds distribution in December.
“At the end of the day, to Muscatine Charities Inc., giving is not just about making the donation but about making a difference in the community that we live in,” Krieger said. “That’s how I first got involved with MCI. It’s a Muscatine community-focused fund that makes sure all those funds are distributed back within our own community.”
