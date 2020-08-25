Totemeier appointed to replace Gomez on Columbus School Board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The resignation of one Columbus School Board member will be handled by replacing her with a former board member, the school board agreed during its regular meeting Monday.

The school board unanimously agreed to appoint Eric Totemeier to the board as a replacement for Maria Gomez, who resigned in July after announcing earlier in the year that she and her family were moving.

Totemeier served on the board from 2011 to 2019. He did not seek re-election last year.

According to school officials, Totemeier was one of three candidates who submitted an application and answered a questionnaire after the board decided last month to fill the vacancy through the appointment process instead of a special election.

The decision to select Totemeier came after a nearly 10-minute closed meeting, during which the board conducted an evaluation, according to the agenda.

Totemeier will serve the remainder of Gomez’s four-year term, which will expire in 2021. He was also appointed to her board committees, which included finance/negotiations and nutrition.

Following Totemeier’s appointment, the board then voted to appoint board member Andy White to replace Gomez as the board’s vice president.