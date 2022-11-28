 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toy Time begins this week at Ed Morse

Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC Muscatine, 501 West Bypass 61, kicked off its 22nd Annual “Two Weeks of Love” event on Monday, Nov. 28. Toy Time, the week where residents can donate a new toy to the Salvation Army, will run from Nov. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 3.

