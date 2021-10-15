Toyz 4 Kidz and Jody's Bar hope to purchase and donate 100 bikes for this year's fundraiser

MUSCATINE — The Toyz 4 Kidz fundraiser has announced its return for the 2021 holiday season.
Viola Werner, founder of Toyz 4 Kidz, hosted a chili cook-off at the Muscatine American Legion Post 27 earlier this month.
“It went really well,” Werner said. “We had a lot of people show up, and 10 pots of chili that people brought in.”
Werner isn’t done yet. On Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., she will hold another chili cook-off at Jody’s Bar, 226 Walnut St., Muscatine. This will be the 11th year that Werner has worked with Jody’s Bar.
“When I first started doing Toyz 4 Kidz 16 years ago, my husband and I owned a tavern. When we closed the tavern, I really didn’t have a place to have anything, but I’ve known the owner of Jody’s for a long time. So I talked to him about it, and he was willing to let us come there. We’ve been there ever since, and it’s been really successful,” Werner said.
As always, guests can have all the chili they want for $5. The event will also have 50/50 drawings, raffles and other prize drawings. Both toy and monetary donations will also be accepted at the event, with all donations going to Toyz 4 Kidz and its 2021 goal of donating 100 bikes.
“We’ve donated a little over 100 bikes before, but that was a long time ago, so I’m hoping for 100 this time,” Werner said.
Although she’s happy to donate any toy to a child in need, bikes have always been a special gift for Werner, who remembered wanting a bike when she was a child.
“The second year I had the toy drive, my husband bought a bike. The next year, I talked him into buying another bike, and his friend also bought a bike, so I had two. It just kept growing from there, and after you’ve done it for a few years you realize that there are a lot of kids out there that really want a bike. So I just started collecting them along with all the other toys,” she said.
Werner’s hard work and generosity have made her and her toy drives pretty famous within the community, so much so that not even a global pandemic could slow things down. In the last year, she thought there wouldn’t be many donations due to the financial strain the pandemic had put on people.
“We talked seriously about whether we should have the fundraiser or not, and finally we decided that we would try it, and if nobody showed up, we’d do what we could. But people started getting a hold of me on Facebook or were calling me and were wanting to donate. There were even people who had never donated to me before reaching out. It was just a wonderful feeling,” she said.
With the support of the community behind her, Werner said that she hopes to continue growing Toyz 4 Kidz in order to keep giving gifts to as many local kids as possible. In the meantime, she’s also planning on doing her part to help, and encourages others to do the same.
“I’d like to encourage everybody to give, if not to me then to the Salvation Army, because there’s always a need. Everything the Salvation Army get stays in Muscatine County, and people can always contact me on Facebook, and I would be glad to pick up their donation or make arrangements for it,” she said.