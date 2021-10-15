Toyz 4 Kidz and Jody's Bar hope to purchase and donate 100 bikes for this year's fundraiser

Although she’s happy to donate any toy to a child in need, bikes have always been a special gift for Werner, who remembered wanting a bike when she was a child.

“The second year I had the toy drive, my husband bought a bike. The next year, I talked him into buying another bike, and his friend also bought a bike, so I had two. It just kept growing from there, and after you’ve done it for a few years you realize that there are a lot of kids out there that really want a bike. So I just started collecting them along with all the other toys,” she said.

Werner’s hard work and generosity have made her and her toy drives pretty famous within the community, so much so that not even a global pandemic could slow things down. In the last year, she thought there wouldn’t be many donations due to the financial strain the pandemic had put on people.

“We talked seriously about whether we should have the fundraiser or not, and finally we decided that we would try it, and if nobody showed up, we’d do what we could. But people started getting a hold of me on Facebook or were calling me and were wanting to donate. There were even people who had never donated to me before reaching out. It was just a wonderful feeling,” she said.