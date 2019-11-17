MUSCATINE – Cindy Carver, owner of Rendezvous Banquets and Catering, is restarting a Muscatine holiday tradition.
On Saturday, the banquet hall was filled with tables containing assorted handmade items, many in the traditional reds and greens of Christmas, as well as people happily making their rounds of the tables to find a unique gift for that special someone. The event kicked off the first of what Carver hopes will be many annual holiday craft shows. She explained the hall had been the site of holiday craft shows for several years, but about three years ago the woman who managed the shows had let the shows go.
“I kept getting phone calls asking when the vendor fair was coming back,” Carver said. “I decided if she isn’t going to take it back, I will try to set this up for people.”
The 23 vendors at the event displayed a variety of home crafted items and baked goods. Several of the tables contained fresh wreathes or small Christmas trees.
At one of the tables Sandy Dahl showed many of the handcrafted and quite fresh evergreen crafts she had made. Many consisted of wood cut into a shape with evergreen branches adorned. She explained she crafts as a hobby and is happy whenever a venue opens for her to show her wares. For the past few years she has had to sell the goods out of her house during the holiday season.
“It’s fun to get together with the other crafters and see what they are doing,” Dahl said. “Some of them are vendors who see things they haven’t made, but it’s like a sisterhood or a brotherhood. We all enjoy crafting and its fun to have a place to show and to sell and be part of what others are doing as well.”
Dahl explained she had Christmas crafted for about 25 years. She can’t remember a time when she had not enjoyed being creative and the hobby gave the perfect outlet. She said the holiday decorations had evolved over time. The hobby began when she made things for herself and then had friends ask if she could make objects for them.
Michelle Galloway and her daughter Morgan stopped at many of the tables in the hall to see the latest crafts, but they were looking specifically for Dahl, their neighbor, to see what new items she had for sale. Michelle Galloway explained Dahl had made many of the Christmas ornaments she currently displays in the family home.
“I’ve gotten a lot of cute things – gifts for other people,” she said. “It’s nice to have an original gift. It’s …”
“Special,” Morgan continued.
While Carver busied herself making baked goods for the show, she admitted she had snuck out to buy some ornaments for her tree and a couple of wreathes.
