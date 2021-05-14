Traffic pattern changes expected for Park Avenue, 2nd Street next week as projects continue

MUSCATINE – Residents will have to keep an eye out for upcoming traffic pattern changes as the construction on Park Avenue and East 2nd Street continues.

These changes are expected to start on Monday.

With restoration and brickwork nearly complete for the 2nd Street Streetscape Project, the East 2nd Street and Sycamore Street intersection is expected to reopen on Monday to limited traffic. Due to lane restrictions, however, only westbound traffic will be allowed through the Iowa to Sycamore block, and there will be no parking in the 100 block of East 2nd Street from May 17 to June 14.

During this time, sidewalk and pavement throughout the north half of the 100 block will be removed and replaced. Once the replacement process is complete, removal and replacement on the south half of the block will begin. Currently, the south half is scheduled for May 31, and work is expected to last from June 1-14.

Both Eastern Iowa Landscaping and KE Flatwork, Inc., have done work on the 2nd Street Streetscape Project. According to KE Flatwork, once the 100 block of East 2nd Street is complete, work will be moved to the East 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue intersection, which is expected to be closed from June 14 to July 26.