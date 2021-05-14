Traffic pattern changes expected for Park Avenue, 2nd Street next week as projects continue

MUSCATINE – Residents will have to keep an eye out for upcoming traffic pattern changes as the construction on Park Avenue and East 2nd Street continues.
These changes are expected to start on Monday.
With restoration and brickwork nearly complete for the 2nd Street Streetscape Project, the East 2nd Street and Sycamore Street intersection is expected to reopen on Monday to limited traffic. Due to lane restrictions, however, only westbound traffic will be allowed through the Iowa to Sycamore block, and there will be no parking in the 100 block of East 2nd Street from May 17 to June 14.
During this time, sidewalk and pavement throughout the north half of the 100 block will be removed and replaced. Once the replacement process is complete, removal and replacement on the south half of the block will begin. Currently, the south half is scheduled for May 31, and work is expected to last from June 1-14.
Both Eastern Iowa Landscaping and KE Flatwork, Inc., have done work on the 2nd Street Streetscape Project. According to KE Flatwork, once the 100 block of East 2nd Street is complete, work will be moved to the East 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue intersection, which is expected to be closed from June 14 to July 26.
As for the Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion project, pavement removal and replacement as well as full depth patching and sidewalk replacement is currently being wrapped up on the east half of the Washington Street and Park Avenue intersection. Following the completion, work will move onto the west half of the intersection.
The west half is expected to be closed at least from May 17 – 24, according to contractor Manatts. However, if there are delays in work due to weather conditions, this closure period may be extended.
Two western lanes of Park Avenue, located south of the Colorado Street intersection through the Washington Street intersection, will also be closed at this time with all traffic being maintained through Park Avenue’s eastern lanes at this time.
The final stage of the Park Avenue project is also expected to begin on May 14. This stage will involve full depth patching and traffic signal replacement at the intersection of Washington and Park Avenue, as well as curb and gutter removal and replacement, sidewalk ADA ramps from Washington Street to Harrison Street. This final stage is expected to be finished on August 13 if there are no severe delays.
For full details on these and all current and upcoming Muscatine road construction projects, visit the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page on the city of Muscatine website. Residents are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling through construction zones, and use detours or alternate paths as often as possible during this time.