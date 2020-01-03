WAPELLO — Wapello City Council discussed possible charges and the removal/demolition of several mobile homes in a city trailer park Thursday.
The city council unanimously approved two motions during the meeting, both targeting Jaime Benitez, owner of Benitez Property LLC, which operates the PAWA Trailer Court, 350 Highway 61 South, Wapello.
One authorized Wapello Police Department and/or the city attorney to prosecute Benitez for allegedly violating the city’s dangerous building ordinance by allowing three dangerous buildings to remain in the trailer park.
The second authorized the city police and/or the city attorney to remove and/or demolish the three trailers that city officials claim violate the city’s dangerous building ordinance.
Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt indicated citations for the alleged violations would likely be issued within a few days, while the city will use existing state code guidance in setting a date for removing the trailers. Those procedures include identifying the cost of removing the trailers and then levying those costs onto Benitez’s property.
City officials said that after more than 16 months of disputing the issue with Benitez, it was time to take action.
“The wheels are in motion,” Mayor Shawn Maine said after the council approved both actions.
Marquardt said the city had provided Benitez with enough time to correct the problems.
“I think we have given him plenty of time,” Marquardt told the council.
Following the meeting, Marquardt said notification letters were sent to the owner in the fall of 2018 after complaints were filed by neighbors about problems at the trailer park.
You have free articles remaining.
City officials eventually followed those letters with an inspection on Aug. 13, 2019 where they claimed six trailers were considered dangerous under the city’s ordinance. The city then gave Benitez 90 days to bring the trailer park into compliance.
Benitez challenged that order, insisting in a Sept. 5 appearance before the council that he only owned five of the trailers and was planning to take out a loan to upgrade the other trailers. He also claimed the property had been in deterioration before he purchased it in 2018 from former Wapello Police Chief Wayne Crump.
The city apparently agreed to delay any enforcement of the ordinance while Benitez worked on the trailers, but city officials said Thursday there had been minimal or no work on three of the trailers.
“It’s possibly worse than it was before,” Marquardt told the council, adding Benitez had ignored city warnings and had not responded to any inquiries from the police department.
Although a neighbor reported there were workers at the park earlier in the day, city officials agreed time had run out for Benitez.
“We’ve given him more than enough time,” council member Charles Wagg said.
In other action, the council approved a Ground emergency Medical Transportation (GEMT) Provider Agreement with the Iowa Department of Human Services that should boost Medicaid payments for patients transported by the city’s ambulance.
As part of that agreement, the city also approved a contract with Public Consulting Group, Boston, Mass., to conduct a cost study to help establish what the Medicaid reimbursement will be for the city.
The council also agreed to investigate the purchase of a street sweeper for the city after the current 35-year-old model broke down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.