Transfer station sets two free drop-off weeks

MUSCATINE — Residents who have been putting off spring cleaning will get the chance to dispose of many unwanted items for free this month, as the City of Muscatine is offering two free drop-off weeks for electronics and tires.

David Popp, solid waste division manager for the city, has announced that residents who have refuse service will be able to bring items to the Muscatine Transfer Station for free disposal. Up to three electronic pieces will be accepted from each residence for free from July 12-17. Up to four tires off the rims will be accepted per residence from July 19-24. Residence participating in the free drop-off will be required to show proof of residency, such as the Compost Facility sticker, driver’s license, or a piece of mail with name and address.

The transfer station at 100 S. Houser St. is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The items being collected are not included in the free bulky waste pickup program the city holds. Tires and electronics can be included in a scheduled bulky waste collection, but must be paid for in advance. The transfer station also regularly accepts the items for a fee. Residents can also dispose of bulky appliances with two free collections per year. To arrange a curbside collection, call 563-264-JUNK or email bulkywaste@muscatineiowa.gov.

Residents are encouraged to check with the tipping station to ensure all the items are accepted for pickup while arranging for a load to be collected.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0