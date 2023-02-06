Muscatine is featured as No. 5 in a Travel Awaits recommendation list: “18 Midwest Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit in 2023.”

Cindy Ladage, the writer of the segment on Muscatine, focused specifically on the community’s history while writing, citing locations such as the National Pearl Button Museum, the Pine Creek Grist Mill and the Muscatine Art Center.

“I had always been fascinated when I first learned about the Pearl Button Museum history. I’ve just been kind of fascinated about that whole story, so I always wanted to see that,” Ladage said, recalling her first visit to Muscatine. “I stopped there about five to seven years ago, and I was really taken by the statue down by the river and by the Pearl Button history.”

It was this great first impression that made Ladage all the more eager to return several years later in 2022, where she had the opportunity to take a historical tour that included another visit to the Pearl Button Museum.

“I write a lot about farming history, and the fact that the whole pearl button industry was there in Muscatine fascinated me, and I thought that the Pine Creek Grist Mill was pretty interesting, too,” she said. “I wrote a story about it for ‘Farm World,’ and I thought that the old barn history was pretty cool too with some of the things that are on site there.”

Other highlights of Ladage’s trip, she shared, were her stay at the Merrill Hotel and the experiences she had while shopping, dining and enjoying the public art that could be found in downtown Muscatine.

“I had no idea there was so much to do," she said. "You could just park and spend the day just going around to different places.”

Ladage added that she hoped to visit Muscatine again in 2023 to see more of the community’s various events. In the meantime, she also hopes that her segment on Muscatine will inspire others to visit.

“I think sometimes Muscatine gets missed by people … and I think that Iowa is a hidden gem that people don’t get to visit enough,” Ladage said. “People shouldn’t overlook these places because there is a lot to do there.”