The owners of the newly renamed Sage Hotel hope to win over residents and visitors alike as they strive towards making it an excellent local getaway once again.

Harsh Patel and his family recently took over the former Travelodge Inn & Suites at 2402 Park Avenue.

“Sage is a very therapeutic plant," Patel said of the new name. "It’s a spice, and we’re Indian so for us spices are important to us. We decided on sage because it’s so therapeutic, and the kind of experience we want to bring to this hotel is one where people can be relaxed and enjoy some time away from the world and all the outside elements that might be affecting them.”

Previously, the Patel family owned a smaller 20-bedroom hotel in Sparta, Wisconsin, gaining over eight years' worth of experience in the business. When the former Travelodge went up for sale at a discounted price, however, Patel said that he saw an opportunity.

He was especially interested in the town of Muscatine itself, with it being a bigger community than Sparta as well as one with a lot of tourism potential due to its location of being on the Mississippi and less than an hour away from both the Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids.

“I feel excited about moving to Muscatine,” Patel said.

When it comes to renovations, such as refurbishing the hotel’s themed “fantasy suites” or re-opening the hotel’s pool, Patel explained that he and his team will be focusing on the things that need immediate attention first.

In the meantime, Patel’s most important goal, he says, is focusing on bringing guest experience back up to par before they fully focus on everything else within the hotel.

“Ever since the old owners bought the hotel, guest experience hasn’t been great, and we want to make sure that everybody that comes into the hotel are taken care of first before we start work on the amenities," he said.

He noted the features in the basement, such as a bar, dance floor and banquet hall, all of which — while still impressive — have unfortunately gone to waste over the past several years.

“I was told by a lot of the people who previously worked there as well as one of our current people that help us out at the hotel that this place used to be the talk of the town… There’s a lot of potential in this property that just kind of disappeared, and we want to bring it back,” Patel said.

In addition to improving both customer service and previously offered hotel amenities, Patel added that he hoped to make the Sage Hotel a venue for weddings and receptions as well.

“We have a lot of space in the back – about an acre or so - that just isn’t being used, and so bringing in a bar or setting up some sort of outdoor venue that people can rent out is definitely something we’re looking into,” he said. “I think the only other place you can have a wedding in Muscatine is probably the Merrill, and that might be a little bit too expensive for some residents, but having an informal option for people who can’t afford the Merrill is kind of what we’re aiming for.”

Patel is remaining optimistic as he strives for what he and his family currently have to still provide a satisfying experience for guests first and foremost. Still, he and his team are essentially starting from scratch and he expects refurbishments to be slow at first, with an official launch for the new hotel not being planned until 2024.

“We just really appreciate everyone’s patience,” he said.

At this time, the Sage Hotel is still open for guests looking to book an overnight stay. For more information, residents and visitors can call the hotel at (563) 264-3337.

Close Kristin Stegall gets ready to rappel off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. Quad-City Times Report Sarah Watson rappels off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. Quad-City Times Report Sarah Watson rappels off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. Randy Stocker of Over the Edge gets Dan Kuenzi attached to ropes before Kuenzi began to rappel off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday in Davenport. Quad-City Times Report Sarah Watson rappels off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. , Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. , Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. Quad-City Times Report Sarah Watson gets suited up to rappel off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. PHOTOS: Rappelling down The Hotel Blackhawk Kristin Stegall gets ready to rappel off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. Quad-City Times Report Sarah Watson rappels off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. Quad-City Times Report Sarah Watson rappels off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. Randy Stocker of Over the Edge gets Dan Kuenzi attached to ropes before Kuenzi began to rappel off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday in Davenport. Quad-City Times Report Sarah Watson rappels off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. , Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. , Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport. Quad-City Times Report Sarah Watson gets suited up to rappel off the side of the Blackhawk Hotel, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Davenport.