The second annual Trunk or Treat event sponsored by the City of Muscatine Parks and Rec was held Saturday in the Muscatine Soccer Complex parking lot. Hundreds of trick or treaters came out to get a variety of treats and gifts from area volunteers and non-profits. Program director Kelsie Stafford said that over 300 people had arrived prior to the 6:30 p.m. opening time. She said the event began in 2020 as a safe alternative to trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic and had been so popular that it was brought back this year.
Treats from trunks
