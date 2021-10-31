 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Treats from trunks
0 comments
featured

Treats from trunks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
trunk

The second annual Trunk or Treat event sponsored by the City of Muscatine Parks and Rec was held Saturday in the Muscatine Soccer Complex parking lot. Hundreds of trick or treaters came out to get a variety of treats and gifts from area volunteers and non-profits. Program director Kelsie Stafford said that over 300 people had arrived prior to the 6:30 p.m. opening time. She said the event began in 2020 as a safe alternative to trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic and had been so popular that it was brought back this year. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The second annual Trunk or Treat event sponsored by the City of Muscatine Parks and Rec was held Saturday in the Muscatine Soccer Complex parking lot. Hundreds of trick or treaters came out to get a variety of treats and gifts from area volunteers and non-profits. Program director Kelsie Stafford said that over 300 people had arrived prior to the 6:30 p.m. opening time. She said the event began in 2020 as a safe alternative to trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic and had been so popular that it was brought back this year. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News