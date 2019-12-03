MUSCATINE — Muscatine County engineer Keith White believes an incident involving an irate hunter triggered a request for a secluded country road to be shut off to traffic. The issue will be discussed further at a later meeting.
During the weekly Board of Supervisors meeting, property owner Dennis Conway explained to the supervisors during public comment that his family has owned a farm property on the west end of Bayfield Road since 1910. Recently, he explained, he confronted a hunter who was trespassing on his farm, only to find out the area the hunter was on, which he always assumed was part of the farm, is actually public property. Conway confirmed the result at the county recorder’s office.
“There is no benefit for anyone except us to use that lane,” he said. “The lane is about 600 feet long and 32 feet wide and I would like to see if our family can buy it.”
He also asked if the family can pay it off on their property tax.
White said the road is a level A road, meaning its open to traffic. The supervisors discussed making it a level C road, which means the road would be a limited access. White said if the county vacates the roadway, it would land lock two areas.
The roadway is gated. Conway said the gates had been there since he was seven years old. He commented his family always thought that was their land.
Supervisor Nathan Mather said the county can’t sell the road to Conway, because the county doesn’t own it. He said the county can help keep the road gated.
During discussion, Conway said he is concerned the hunter may come back and demand the gates be removed. Supervisor Scott Sauer asked if any official had asked the gates been removed. When Conway said none had, he suggested Conway continue acting in the same manner unless an official contacts him.
