MUSCATINE — Three Muscatine men charged in a February incident that sent two to the hospital, one with a gunshot wound, are scheduled to go to trial.
Julio Cesar Menjivar III, 20, Alvaro Escobar Jr., 26, and Michael Enriquez, 19, were arrested Feb. 6 by the Louisa County Sheriff's Department for their alleged involvement in an incident Feb. 3 in rural Muscatine.
Pretrial conferences have been set for April 5 for all three men. Menjivar, Escobar and Enriquez are scheduled to appear April 16 for the start of a jury trial at the Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello.
The three men allegedly entered a home in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 3 with another unidentified man in the 17000 block of 93rd Avenue, Muscatine.
According to the criminal complaint, the men, dressed in black and wearing blue bandanas, attacked a man with baseball bats and struck him in the head with a gun until someone announced authorities had been called.
After the men left the home, a woman at the residence was also shot when she went outside to see where the men were going and what vehicle they were driving. She called out when she saw someone walking on the street near the home, the complaint read, and the person turned and allegedly fired multiple rounds, striking the woman in the breast.
Both individuals were taken to UnityPoint Health — Trinity Muscatine for treatment of their injuries. At the scene, investigators found three spent .380 gun shells and one live .380 round yards from the home.
Menjivar pleaded not guilty Feb. 19 in a written arraignment to two counts of first-degree burglary, and one count each of willful injury and going armed with intent. According to court documents, Menjivar allegedly possessed a baseball bat during the incident.
Escobar pleaded not guilty March 7 in a written arraignment to two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts willful injury, and one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Court documents revealed Escobar allegedly had possession of a gun at the time of the incident.
Enriquez pleaded not guilty March 6 in a written arraignment to one count each of first-degree burglary and willful injury. A bond review is set for April 5 prior to Enriquez's pretrial conference. He is held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
A review of pretrial release is scheduled March 22 for Menjivar, with cash-only bond set at $100,000. Escobar is held on $150,000 cash-only bond.
No-contact orders for the individuals hurt in the incident were also filed against the three men.
