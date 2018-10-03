MUSCATINE — A trial date has been set in the murder case that had been cold for more than 25 years.
Defendant Annette Cahill will appear March 4 for the 1992 killing of Corey Lee Wieneke, a judge ruled in Muscatine County District Court.
According to court documents filed by District Court Judge Patrick McElyea following the recent bond hearing, a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7 at the Muscatine County Courthouse.
Cahill, 55, of Tipton, faces one count of first-degree murder and if convicted, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. She was arrested in May after the case had been cold for more than 25 years. Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren said a witness came forward in 2017 with a news tip that helped bring the case together in the six months prior to the arrest.
Wieneke was found dead Oct. 13, 1992, by his fiancee in his Muscatine County home. According to the criminal complaint filed against Cahill, then known as Annette Hazen, the two allegedly had a sexual relationship and were involved in a heated argument that morning. Cahill admitted to going to Wieneke's residence the day he died but denied ever seeing him and allegedly offered conflicting accounts of her whereabouts the morning that morning.
The complaint also stated the cause of death was blunt force trauma and that Cahill had told an individual, prior to investigators having recovered a murder weapon, that Wieneke had been killed by a baseball bat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.