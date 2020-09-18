Trick or Treat hours altered in Wapello

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLO — The date for Wapello’s Trick or Treat Night will be the traditional Oct. 31, but the city council agreed Thursday to alter the hours for the event, which will now be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In most previous years the event has been held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. but council member Brett Shafer suggested the earlier window, explaining he had been approached about it by local residents.

Shafer indicated the residents’ concerns were tied to the amount of darkness during the later window, although council member Charles Wagg reminded the council that daylight saving time would not end until the following Sunday morning.

Wagg also said he felt the earlier window was favored by workers who get off at 5 p.m. because it would give them more time to get home.

Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt indicated the earlier window could help families who wished to go trick or treating to city residences and also attend the Halloween night that has normally been held at the Solid Rock Church in Wapello.

He said setting a different time window would allow kids to attend both events.

Council member Richard Taylor however said he was not sure the church would be having an event this year.