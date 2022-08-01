Trinity Muscatine earns 5-star rating, recognized as one of the top local hospitals

MUSCATINE — As its staff continues to strive for excellence in patient care, the doctors and nurses of UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine can appreciate knowing that there is now physical representation of all their efforts.

Recently, it was reported by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that Trinity Muscatine received a 5-star rating from its Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating program. This program not only rates each hospital within it, but it also provides public information to would-be patients and their health care providers, allowing them to make informed decisions on where to go for medical treatment.

According to CMS guidelines, the five measure groups that it uses to rate each hospital include statistics and information on the hospital’s mortality rate, safety of care, readmission rate, patient experience and timely/effective care.

With its scale being from one to five, this most recent rating from CMS indicates how far Trinity Muscatine has come as a hospital, striving in all five of its categories.

“This honor highlights the excellent care and compassion provided by Trinity Muscatine to those who walk through our doors and make our hospital a top choice for care in the Muscatine area,” Rachel Pohl, executive director of Trinity Muscatine said.

“We thank our team members for their collaboration with each other and their commitment to delivering quality health care to our patients,” Pohl continued. “This is a major accomplishment for our team members at Trinity Muscatine, whose focus now shifts to sustainability of this prestigious designation.”