 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity Muscatine Friends to hold 3rd annual book sale on Thursday, August 19
0 comments
top story

Trinity Muscatine Friends to hold 3rd annual book sale on Thursday, August 19

{{featured_button_text}}
UnityPoint Trinity Muscatine (copy)

For the third year in a row, Trinity Muscatine Friends of the Hospital will be holding their annual Barb Nowling Donated Book and Puzzle Sale on Thursday, August 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE - For the third year in a row, Trinity Muscatine Friends of the Hospital will hold its annual Barb Nowling Donated Book and Puzzle Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The sale, named in honor of late volunteer Barb Nowling, will be at the Discovery Park Shelter near the Environmental Center. Donated books and puzzles will be sold at discount prices at this rain-or-shine event. All proceeds will benefit UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine.

The Usborne book sale will be at the same time and place, featuring new baby board books, beginning readers, and chapter books for kids of all ages as well as various types of fiction and non-fiction books.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News