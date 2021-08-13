Trinity Muscatine Friends to hold 3rd annual book sale on Thursday, August 19

MUSCATINE - For the third year in a row, Trinity Muscatine Friends of the Hospital will hold its annual Barb Nowling Donated Book and Puzzle Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 19.

The sale, named in honor of late volunteer Barb Nowling, will be at the Discovery Park Shelter near the Environmental Center. Donated books and puzzles will be sold at discount prices at this rain-or-shine event. All proceeds will benefit UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine.

The Usborne book sale will be at the same time and place, featuring new baby board books, beginning readers, and chapter books for kids of all ages as well as various types of fiction and non-fiction books.

