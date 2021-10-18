Trinity Muscatine sees upswing in patients at express care

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also said COVID-19 testing has brought many people to clinics. She said with schools back in session there was an increase in cases. While the volumes are dropping a bit, she still says they are high and the clinics have been working together to get patients care.

Bush said the numbers of COVID-19 have been increasing, but has been trending down. On Friday 68 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Muscatine County, for several weeks prior to that the numbers were over 100 cases. On Monday, UnityPoint reported treating 38 cases of COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care units. It was also reported since December 2020, 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated.

“Another message to the community is to just make sure we’re being safe, washing our hands, maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and doing all those things that keep us safe,” she said.

Bush also said flu season is on its way and during a pandemic may be worse than usual. During 2020, Bush said the flu season was much less prevalent because people were practicing safety guidelines. She said especially during COVID-19 getting a flu shot is important, as UnityPoint does not want to have patients who are positive for both COVID-19 and the flu and can have symptoms from both. She recommends flu vaccinations.

For people without primary care providers, UnityPoint can assist in finding one. People can call the hospital’s dedicated scheduling line at (563) 262-6294. Bush said there are several providers in Muscatine accepting new patients.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0