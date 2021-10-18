Trinity Muscatine sees upswing in patients at express care

MUSCATINE — With COVID-19 still a threat and cold and flu season quickly approaching, UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine has seen an upswing in the numbers of people coming into express care clinics.
In an effort to keep things running as smoothly as possible, UnityPoint officials ask people before coming to an emergency care clinic to first attempt to see a primary care provider. Noel Bush, director of clinic operations for the Quad-Cities region which supports the Muscatine clinics, recommends in any case where medical attention is needed to start with the primary care provider. She said many times they are able to work patients in and, if they are not able to, will direct patients to Express Care. She said if a primary care provider needs to see someone and their primary care provider is unable to see them, many times a spot can be reserved for them in Express Care.
“It saves the patents a little bit of time having to call or go in and wait a little longer,” she said. “Our patents can actually do that themselves as well. There is a spot on our website they can reserve their spot.”
Much of the increased volume at hospitals is due to respiratory illnesses, Bush reported. She said RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) a respiratory infection, in children has been one of the main reasons for the uptick. She explained the symptoms are similar to a cold and people with symptoms should check in with their primary care providers.
She also said COVID-19 testing has brought many people to clinics. She said with schools back in session there was an increase in cases. While the volumes are dropping a bit, she still says they are high and the clinics have been working together to get patients care.
Bush said the numbers of COVID-19 have been increasing, but has been trending down. On Friday 68 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Muscatine County, for several weeks prior to that the numbers were over 100 cases. On Monday, UnityPoint reported treating 38 cases of COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care units. It was also reported since December 2020, 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated.
“Another message to the community is to just make sure we’re being safe, washing our hands, maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and doing all those things that keep us safe,” she said.
Bush also said flu season is on its way and during a pandemic may be worse than usual. During 2020, Bush said the flu season was much less prevalent because people were practicing safety guidelines. She said especially during COVID-19 getting a flu shot is important, as UnityPoint does not want to have patients who are positive for both COVID-19 and the flu and can have symptoms from both. She recommends flu vaccinations.
For people without primary care providers, UnityPoint can assist in finding one. People can call the hospital’s dedicated scheduling line at (563) 262-6294. Bush said there are several providers in Muscatine accepting new patients.