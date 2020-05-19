Trio charged in alleged robbery ring after being arrested Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRFIELD — Three Muscatine County residents were arrested early Sunday and have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison, after authorities allege they planned to rob a man at knife-point.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Attorney’s office, members of the Fairfield Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office arrested Darrian Nicholson, 22; Lydia Goff, 21; and William Hiller, 21, and charged each with conspiracy to commit robbery. The release said the alleged conspiracy involved Goff using online social media and/or dating platforms to solicit “dates” with men. Instead of a date, the trio would rob the man.

Early Sunday, the three were arrested following a traffic stop. A resident is suspected to have believed he was hiring a prostitute for $200, but that the three intended to enter the residence and commit a robbery. All three were armed with knives at the time of the arrest.

"The vehicle was stopped outside of the home of the target and it is likely that the swift action of law enforcement prevented a violent act from occurring that morning,” county attorney Chauncey Moulding said.