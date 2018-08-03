TruAcre Technology announced several new additions to its staff of precision farming technology specialists in Muscatine, Pilot Grove and Sigourney locations.
Alex Yedlik and Shay Runner are leading operations out of the J.J. Nichting stores, in Sigourney and Pilot Grove. TJ Schott will serve on TruAcre’s Muscatine team and will be responsible for customer support in the Muscatine, Davenport, West Liberty and surrounding areas.
He is an Iowa native, who worked on his family sow barn and helped raise corn and soybeans. He has worked as a field scout and has a degree in crop production from Kirkwood Community College.
— Journal Staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.