TruAcre Technology announced several new additions to its staff of precision farming technology specialists in Muscatine, Pilot Grove and Sigourney locations.

Alex Yedlik and Shay Runner are leading operations out of the J.J. Nichting stores, in Sigourney and Pilot Grove. TJ Schott will serve on TruAcre’s Muscatine team and will be responsible for customer support in the Muscatine, Davenport, West Liberty and surrounding areas.

He is an Iowa native, who worked on his family sow barn and helped raise corn and soybeans. He has worked as a field scout and has a degree in crop production from Kirkwood Community College.

— Journal Staff

