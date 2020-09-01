Trump Boat Parade will sail through Muscatine Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — What started as a campfire chat by the Port Louisa Trumpers, a group of cabin owners at Port Louisa, recently will become a late summer boat ride this Saturday to show support for President Donald Trump.

Organizer Ken Purdy plans for a line of fellow marine enthusiasts and Trump supporters to meet with their boats properly adorned with Trump flags, American flags or anything of a positive nature at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bass Island, about seven miles south of Muscatine. The group will meet up with boaters coming from the north or from Muscatine at the first curve in the Mississippi River below Muscatine and near the Cargil grain bins at 1:25 p.m. The parade of boaters will begin from that point.

“The group of cabin owners were sitting around the campfire and I had a Trump flag on my flag pole at the cabin,” Purdy said. “We heard other areas had Trump boat parades and so we just decided to do one.”

The parade itself will leave from the curve and proceed along the Muscatine river front, under the Highway 92 bridge, and turn around and proceed down the river along the same route, ending at the starting point. Spectators are asked to line the riverfront between Riverside park and Pearl City Station to cheer the passing parade.