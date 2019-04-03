MUSCATINE — No injuries were reported after a Tuesday night kitchen fire burned much of a home in Southend Muscatine.
Muscatine County Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call around 7:16 p.m. of a kitchen fire at 46 Albany Park in the L and B Mobile Home Park at 2215 Wallace St., Muscatine.
When crews arrived at the single family mobile home, they found smoke coming from a side window and proceeded to put out the main body of the fire. Crews then ensured the fire was completely extinguished throughout the home. No injuries were reported to fire fighters or others.
Muscatine Fire Department and Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire with around 18 firefighters, including off-duty personnel.
Muscatine Fire reported the fire started in the kitchen and damaged half of the home with smoke damage throughout. Damage is estimated at $25,000 for the home and its contents. Smoke detectors were present and did activate, Muscatine Fire reported.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene last night and is assisting the residents.
Muscatine Police Department also provided assistance.
