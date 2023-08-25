While most people expect to see vegetables and handmade crafts at the farmer’s market, one local business has made the Muscatine Farmer’s Market the place to be to buy a delicious homemade pretzel.

In April of this year, Jenny Franklin and her family officially started Twisted Sister Pretzel Co., after several years of making pretzels for fun. Thanks to a #MakeItMuscatine Startup Grant, Franklin was able to cover expenses for licensing, training, equipment and all the materials for her business and the booth at the farmer’s market.

While the business sell pretzels and lemonade (courtesy of the business’ other half, Little Brother Lemonade), Franklin said the main goal of her booth was to teach her kids entrepreneurship and give them something tangible to work with.

“The goal is really to teach them responsibility through hard work, providing top notch customer service, and creating something (a product and an atmosphere) and to have fun while doing it all,” Franklin said. “There are many hats in business that a small business owner has to wear, and I want my children to learn all of those aspects to running a business so that one day, if they say, ‘Hey, I want to open a roller skating rink!’ or ‘I want to be a welder and work in my own shop’ they would have the basic skills to run their own operation.”

Family has always been a big component of her business, she said, right down to the name being based on her four kids — her eldest daughter, aka the Twisted Sister, and her three little brothers.

“It's a mouthful, but memorable and fun! We also have the best team working together to make all of our events and markets happen," Franklin said. "Without the team effort, Twisted Sister wouldn't be as cool!”

Franklin also emphasized how important it was for her to have “awesome customer service” and provide her customers a great experience in addition to the appealing treats and refreshing drinks. Each of Twisted Sister’s Philly-style soft pretzels are hand rolled and baked fresh, making each one look one-of-a-kind. Franklin and her team also occasionally modify their recipe to fit better with a catering job or special event.

“For example, for one of the Almost Friday Fests, we made a special chili, lime salted pretzel perfectly paired with a Baja crema sauce,” she said. “While the recipe seems so simple, there is a lot (of love) and perfect timing that goes into the making of our perfectly imperfect soft pretzels… I think what makes our products so appealing is that we are slinging warm, delicious, hot, buttery, salted comfort deliciousness, and having a ton of fun doing it.”

As for long term goals, Franklin said she hopes to provide pretzels products and lemonade to local and regional pubs and restaurants. She has also considered possibly open a separate safe location for people in domestic abuse situations to be able to have a safe place to come to work and learn new skills.

“That's very long term, down the road sort of stuff, and I feel like if everything aligns, I will be able to make that happen,” she said. “So this little mom-and-pop pretzel business can hopefully someday give back to this small community in big ways. That's the plan.”

In the meantime, Franklin and her team are going to continue enjoying their time at the Muscatine Farmer’s Market, which she considers to be a truly special place.

“They welcome and support all new vendors and the other vendors have become some of our biggest cheerleaders," she said. "The market has given us so much flexibility in our scheduling, and we keep the business from having the pressure of having to perform at a certain level to meet higher overhead expenses. It’s also given us regular customers and a great relationship with the community.”

For those wishing to get one of Twisted Sister’s pretzels outside of the farmer’s market, they can send Franklin a message through the Twisted Sister Pretzel Co. Facebook page to begin the order process.

