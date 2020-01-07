{{featured_button_text}}
Mulberry Avenue is now closed for construction for the roundabout at Second and Mulberry. Construction is expected to be complete in the spring. 

 DAVID HOTLE david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com

MUSCATINE — Road construction will be taking place in several areas of town this week and detours will be in effect.

The construction of the roundabout at Second and Mulberry is now underway. Mulberry Avenue is now closed between the first alley and Second Street, with the closure expected to move up to Third Street Tuesday. Truck traffic heading east on Mississippi Drive will be detoured onto Iowa Avenue and Fifth Street and down Oak between, returning to Second Street. The reverse will be in effect for truck traffic heading west on Second Street.

To ensure the safety of construction workers and the public, drivers are urged to find alternate routes when possible, to use caution when traveling in or around the construction area, and to pay attention to traffic control signs. The work will continue as weather permits.

The $2.1 million project was awarded to Heuer Construction on Aug. 15, 2019, but actual construction was delayed in order to keep the intersection open for downtown Muscatine holiday shoppers. Project completion is expected in the spring.

The work will install a new storm sewer line on Mulberry from the alley to the Third Street intersection and an electrical duct bank that will complete the connection from the alley to the intersection of Second and Orange streets. The roundabout is the final segment of the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction project and will complete the reconstruction of the roadway from Broadway to the Mad Creek Bridge on Second Street.

Also this week, Blaine Street will be closed to traffic from Fourth Avenue to Isett Avenue along the north side of Oak Park due to construction of public infrastructure along the street. The road is expected to be closed through Friday.

