Two companies looking for extended hangar leases at Muscatine Municipal Airport

MUSCATINE – No comments were made Thursday when the last Muscatine City Council meeting of the year included a public hearing regarding the rental of three hangers at the Muscatine Municipal Airport.

During the meeting, held virtually due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the council learned two groups planning to lease hangers, Carver Pump and Jim Mott, are requesting longer leases than 12 months. Mayor Diana Broderson said the reason they are asking for the longer leases is they are planning to invest to install heating systems in the hangers. The proposed leases are for five years with an option to renew for up to three years.

“As required under Iowa law, a public hearing is being held regarding the proposal to lease the property for more than 12 months before Council considers approval of the leases,” Broderson said.

The city and the Airport Advisory Commission has been working for several years to increase the hangar space at the airport. Previously the airport had 20 hangers that were about 50 years old. In November 2017 the council began a project with two grants from the Iowa Department of Transportation to create the new hangars. In February 2019 the project changed to create box hangars instead of the traditional t-hangars. Currently all three hangars have tenants.

