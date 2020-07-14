Two hospitalized after house fire in Muscatine Tuesday morning

MUSCATINE – A resident of 512 Liberty Street and a Muscatine firefighter were taken to University of Iowa hospitals after a house fire Tuesday morning.
Muscatine Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Hillard said police officers on patrol saw smoke coming from the house around 8:38 a.m. Tuesday.
They found the front of the house on fire. They kicked in the front and rear doors looking for anyone inside. One of the owners was found inside the back door.
“They were able to find a victim directly inside the (rear) door about three feet,” Hillard said. “The two officers brought the victim outside to safety.”
The victim, identified as Emma Patino, was transported to UnityPoint Health—Trinity Muscatine Hospital and later transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Hillard did not have an update on her condition. He said he thought she was on the second floor and was overcome by smoke.
Firefighters found the entire first floor fully engulfed and flames coming out the front. Hillard said a cause has not been determined.
Firefighters did a fire attack on the first floor, quickly knocking down the fire. The roof was ventilated and the attic was discovered to be totally engulfed. Ceiling had to be removed from the second floor so firefighters could access the fire.
“We believe it started on the first floor, because that is where our main burn was, and it went up the walls into the attic,” he said.
He believes due to the age of the house, which is appraised at $39,000, Hillard believes the damage is consistent with more than the value of the house.
Also during the blaze, a firefighter working on the second floor complained of difficulty breathing and tightness in his chest. Another ambulance took the firefighter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for evaluation.
Hillard said the hospitalized firefighter was released from the hospital and will be on light duty while testing. The firefighter could not be identified by name due to government health privacy regulations.
The Muscatine Fire Department said the house is likely a complete loss.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!