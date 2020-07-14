Two hospitalized after house fire in Muscatine Tuesday morning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – A resident of 512 Liberty Street and a Muscatine firefighter were taken to University of Iowa hospitals after a house fire Tuesday morning.

Muscatine Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Hillard said police officers on patrol saw smoke coming from the house around 8:38 a.m. Tuesday.

They found the front of the house on fire. They kicked in the front and rear doors looking for anyone inside. One of the owners was found inside the back door.

“They were able to find a victim directly inside the (rear) door about three feet,” Hillard said. “The two officers brought the victim outside to safety.”

The victim, identified as Emma Patino, was transported to UnityPoint Health—Trinity Muscatine Hospital and later transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Hillard did not have an update on her condition. He said he thought she was on the second floor and was overcome by smoke.

Firefighters found the entire first floor fully engulfed and flames coming out the front. Hillard said a cause has not been determined.