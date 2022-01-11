Two injured in Muscatine apartment fire Sunday afternoon

MUSCATINE — Two Muscatine residents suffered minor injuries Sunday when a grease fire ignited on the stove of their apartment. Both were transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Muscatine where they were treated for smoke inhalation.
According to a press release from the city of Muscatine at about 4:17 p.m. Sunday a structure fire was reported at 1309 ½ Hershey Ave. The Muscatine Fire Department arrived on the scene within five minutes and had the fire under control within 10 minutes. While on the scene, the fire department had two other emergency calls within 30 minutes, which spread resources thin.
The grease fire on the stove was ruled an accident following an investigation. The Muscatine Fire Department received mutual aid from Fruitland Fire Department and assistance from the Muscatine Police Department.
The fire department says working smoke detectors save lives and to call 911 to report a fire while safely exiting the structure.
The fire department also warns that during the winter months many people turn to additional heating units and the potential for property or personal loss due to fire increases unless adequate precautions are taken.
According to a January 2021 report by the National Fire Prevention Association, space heaters were more often responsible for home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than 2 of 5 fires as well as the majority of deaths (31%) and injuries (80%) in home fires caused by heating equipment. Fireplaces and chimneys were involved in about 3 in 10 fires but were mostly confined to the roof.
“The water we use turns to ice very quickly and can build up, making it hard to recover items that were in the fire,” Mike Hartman, assistant fire chief and Muscatine fire marshal, said. “The loss of utilities for the larger fires means that anything left in the home will freeze up including pipes, plumbing, appliances, and personal items.
Loss can be averted or limited by following a few safety tips during these cold winter months.
When using a space heater:
• Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory (i.e., UL listed and labeled).
• Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
• Make sure heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over.
• Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
• Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic and never block an exit.
• Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord or power strips.
• Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
• Maintain a three-foot kid-free zone around home fireplaces and space heaters.
• Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving a room or going to bed.
Other safety tips:
• Never use your oven to heat your home.
• Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters, and central heating equipment according to local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
• Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected and cleaned every year by a qualified professional.
• Always use the appropriate type of fuel, as specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
• Ensure that the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop embers from flying into the room.
• Make sure that ashes are cool before placing in a bin for removal.
• Dispose of ashes in a safe area outdoors and away from any combustible material.