Two injured in Muscatine apartment fire Sunday afternoon

MUSCATINE — Two Muscatine residents suffered minor injuries Sunday when a grease fire ignited on the stove of their apartment. Both were transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Muscatine where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

According to a press release from the city of Muscatine at about 4:17 p.m. Sunday a structure fire was reported at 1309 ½ Hershey Ave. The Muscatine Fire Department arrived on the scene within five minutes and had the fire under control within 10 minutes. While on the scene, the fire department had two other emergency calls within 30 minutes, which spread resources thin.

The grease fire on the stove was ruled an accident following an investigation. The Muscatine Fire Department received mutual aid from Fruitland Fire Department and assistance from the Muscatine Police Department.

The fire department says working smoke detectors save lives and to call 911 to report a fire while safely exiting the structure.

The fire department also warns that during the winter months many people turn to additional heating units and the potential for property or personal loss due to fire increases unless adequate precautions are taken.