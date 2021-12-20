Two injured in single vehicle accident Sunday evening in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Two people were injured Sunday evening after a one-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Moscow Road.

According to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, at 7:42 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a report of the accident.

On arrival, deputies found the driver who had been ejected and the passenger who was trapped in the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Daryn Clark, 20, of Wilton, was flown by AirCare helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

After extraction, the juvenile passenger was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by Wilton Ambulance. The report said both patients sustained significant injuries as a result of the accident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No information was given describing the incident. The accident remains under investigation. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wilton Fire Department, Ambulance and First Responders as well as Muscatine County Ambulance.