Two injured in vehicle accident Monday evening

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Two people were hospitalized Monday after a two- vehicle accident at Elm and Third streets.
According to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 7:55 p.m. Monday a 2019 Fiord F650 driven by Derrick Maynard of Fairfield was southbound on Third Street and a 2006 Chevy Cobalt driven by Megan Reid of Fairfield was southbound on Third Street. According to the report, the Cobalt made a U-turn and the F650 struck it.
Reid and Steven Scotton of Fairfield were transported on Louisa County EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The report did not say which vehicle Scotton was in.
Assisting the state patrol at the scene were the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Ambulance, and Columbus Junction Fire Department.
