Two injured in vehicle crash on Highway 38 Wednesday afternoon

TIPTON – Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Highway 38 and 265th Street near Tipton Wednesday afternoon, one reportedly with life-threatening injuries. The names of the two have not been released.

According to a report from the Iowa State patrol, at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, a 2012 Toyota Avalon was traveling northbound on Highway 38 at the same time a 2015 Freightliner Semi was traveling southbound. The report said the Avalon veered into the southbound lane and was struck by the Freightliner.

The occupant of the Avalon reportedly received life-threatening injuries and was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by Aircare. The occupant of the Freightliner was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by Tipton EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. The Iowa State patrol was assisted by the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

