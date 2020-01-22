MUSCATINE - Two downtown Muscatine businesses are doing what they can to help residents in need stay warm.
Laura Darting Photography, 124 East 2nd St. and Tiny’s Tunes Entertainment, 221 East 2nd St., have placed coat racks outside their businesses. People who need a coat can take one for free. Those who have a spare coat not being used can donate to the project by hanging the coat on the racks.
This is the second year the photography studio has held this "Coat of Many Colors" drive. Tom and Susan Langan at Halane Farms and Dan Oien at First Choice Real Estate in Wilton are also collecting coats for the drive.
“Last year was a huge success,” said Laura Leigh Darting, owner of Laura Darting Photography. “We got rid of 150 coats that we know of, and with the need being there, we thought that we’d offer it up again.”
Darting explained that her unique way of doing a coat drive offers those in need some retained privacy, since they can just come up and take one.
“Our coat rack will be out 24/7. Anybody can drop off coats at any time, and anybody can come and pick up coats at any time. We only ask that you make sure your donated coats are on hangars so they aren’t just falling all over the place,” said Darting.
So far, the drive has already accomplished a lot in a short amount of time. Darting shared that on the first day of the drive, every single one of the coats was gone by that night. “There’s a lot of people who are in the area that need a coat, and this is easy access for them.” She added that this year, any child who donates a coat to Laura Darting Photography will receive a copy of Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” book until they run out of copies to give away.
“That idea started with a gift I gave my son for Christmas. I got him a patchwork coat of many colors, with the idea behind it being that no matter what I’ve been able to give him over the years, he never complained and was happy with what he had.” This in turn developed into the idea of giving away a book with a similar message. “It gives them a great lesson in humanity and compassion.” Langan and Oien are also helping with purchasing these books.
David Botello, the owner of Tiny’s Tunes Entertainment, is a friend of Darting and after hearing what she was doing and providing her with a coat rack to use, he decided to follow her lead.
“We had some extra coats too and I love doing stuff like this, so I decided that we would do a coat drive also,” said Botello, “We’ve gotten coats of all sizes, from really small one to really big ones.” He has gone the extra effort of washing each coat they receive to make sure they’re clean and wearable, and if someone calls in asking for a coat of a certain size, he will save it for them if they have it.
Even only a few days into his own coat drive, Botello is sure that he will do it again next year and hopes to add more hat and glove donations to the rack as well, using what he learned this year to make next year’s drive even more successful. “It’s a lot of fun, and it’s a nice thing to do. We always want to give back, so that’s what we’re about,” said Botello.
“I’m going to keep my coat rack out for as long as I see people taking coats off the rack,” said Darting, “I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t.”
