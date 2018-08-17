Muscatine Police arrested two Muscatine men in connection to the theft of brass funerary vases from cemeteries.
Justin Lyle Winter, 44, and Lyle Everett Winter, 70, were charged with class C felony theft in the first degree and class B felony ongoing criminal conduct.
According to the criminal complaints, both men accepted brass cemetery vases as operators of Muscatine Metals. Investigators wrote that they knowingly accepted the vases as stolen property. The complaint goes on to allege that they engaged in 25 other transactions where they purchased stolen property.
"It is not okay to knowingly accept any stolen property," said Anthony Kies.
While Justin and Lyle Winter were responsible for moving the brass vases into the market, Kies said that the investigation was narrowly defined. They have no reason to think that the arrests will impact the market for stolen scrap metals in Eastern Iowa.
Muscatine Metals is a family-owned container service and scrap metal buyer with a location in Muscatine off Dick Drake Way and in Iowa City off of Riverside Drive. The Journal reached out Friday, Aug. 17 about the Winters' buying stolen property, but they declined comment.
On July 6, Muscatine PD arrested Thomas Edgar Thornburg, 44, for the alleged theft of vases from Muscatine Memorial Park cemetery. Thornburg was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, and theft in the first degree, a class C felony.
Cemetery staff reported June 22 that up to 50 vases were missing, costing as much $650 each. Police actually recovered 164 vases.
Lt. Anthony Kies with the Muscatine Police Department said in July that families with cemetery plots in the area, including Illinois communities, to check memorial markers for missing vases and contact the police department if they find vases are missing "so we can get them back and return vases to the family."