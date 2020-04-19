Two more COVID related deaths reported this weekend

MUSCATINE – Over the weekend two more coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths were reported in Muscatine County and 43 additional cases of the virus have been reported.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), on Sunday Muscatine County has a total of 207 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 682 tests that have been done. Four deaths have been reported. The report also shows 57 patients have recovered from COVID-19. Mayor Diana Broderson said a report of 31 additional confirmed cases on Sunday is possibly a record number of confirmed cases for one day so far. The new deaths were reported on Friday and Sunday. The person who died on Friday is reported to be an elderly subject over the age of 81. The person who died Sunday is reported to have been between 61 and 80.
“We knew Iowa was a little behind some of the larger cities as far as getting close to its peak, and that certainly is reflected in the numbers,” Broderson said. “We are still increasing here in Iowa. It is even more critical for us not to let our guard down. We need to continue with mitigation efforts.”
In Iowa, a total of 2902 confirmed cases have been reported of 24,550 tests. There have been a total of 75 deaths and 1,171 people have recovered.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that people should wear masks when they go out. She said there are several people in the community working in essential services, when they are out of their homes, to wear a mask.
Again, Broderson suggested people should only go out when it was absolutely necessary. She stressed the need for people to make as few trips to stores as possible. She stressed the six-foot social distancing rule is only in cases where it isn’t possible to remain at home.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says even mildly sick Iowans need to stay home and isolate themselves. The isolation should continue for a full three days after the fever ends and the other symptoms have improved, or be at least seven days since the first symptoms appeared. The department also says about 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill people do not need to go to a healthcare provider or be tested for COVID-19. Broderson also said ill people should call a healthcare provider rather than just going to the emergency room.
“We have a lot to be concerned about here in Muscatine and we have to be sure we are doing what we can to keep our distance from other people so we can put this behind us,” Broderson said. “It’s an awful thing. It’s tearing the hearts out of us in Muscatine when we hear of someone lost because of this. It’s so upsetting because our hearts are with these people who have lost their loved ones that can never be replaced.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.