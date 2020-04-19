Two more COVID related deaths reported this weekend

Again, Broderson suggested people should only go out when it was absolutely necessary. She stressed the need for people to make as few trips to stores as possible. She stressed the six-foot social distancing rule is only in cases where it isn’t possible to remain at home.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says even mildly sick Iowans need to stay home and isolate themselves. The isolation should continue for a full three days after the fever ends and the other symptoms have improved, or be at least seven days since the first symptoms appeared. The department also says about 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill people do not need to go to a healthcare provider or be tested for COVID-19. Broderson also said ill people should call a healthcare provider rather than just going to the emergency room.

“We have a lot to be concerned about here in Muscatine and we have to be sure we are doing what we can to keep our distance from other people so we can put this behind us,” Broderson said. “It’s an awful thing. It’s tearing the hearts out of us in Muscatine when we hear of someone lost because of this. It’s so upsetting because our hearts are with these people who have lost their loved ones that can never be replaced.”