MUSCATINE — The Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Airport Advisory Committee are each looking for a member from the Muscatine community to fulfill unexpired terms on their respective panels. Interested community members can visit the Boards & Commissions page on the City of Muscatine web site, download the application, and submit the document to the administrative secretary at City Hall no later than Dec. 27.
The Zoning Board conducts hearings and issues decisions on appeals involving an alleged error in any requirement, decision or determination made by an administrative official in the enforcement and interpretation of the zoning ordinance. The board also conducts hearings and issues decisions on special exceptions to zoning ordinances.
Members are appointed to serve a five-year term and are eligible to serve a maximum of two consecutive terms. The board meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month in the City Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall.
For more information, contact Lindsay Whitson, city planner, and staff representative to the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
The Airport Advisory Commission assists in the preparation of the airport budget, recommends procedures and policies in connection with the administration of the airport, investigates means by which the airport can be improved, and makes recommendations for the long-range needs of the airport.
Members are appointed to serve a five-year term and are eligible to serve a maximum of two consecutive terms. The Commission meets at 5 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month at the Airport Terminal Building.
For more information, contact Jodi Royal-Goodwin, director of community development, and staff representative to the Airport Advisory Commission.
Applications from qualified and interested Muscatine residents are reviewed by the nominating committee which submits recommendations to the city council for approval.
The city receives applications from residents for the various boards and commissions throughout the year. Applications are reviewed and recommendations made by the nominating committee as needed.
