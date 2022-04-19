Two Muscatine restaurants cited during state food safety inspections

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including undercooked burgers and moldy rib sandwiches.

One eastern Iowa eatery was cited for 14 serious, risk-factor violations, with inspectors noting that “large ants” had invaded a bulk container of sugar and food was being stored at unsafe temperatures. In western Iowa, inspectors cited a fast-food establishment for undercooked chicken strips, the storage of “clean” utensils in stagnant water, and grime that was present throughout the establishment.

The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment inspections at the state level. Listed below are some of the more serious findings that stem from inspections at Iowa restaurants, stores, schools, hospitals and other businesses over the past four weeks.

The state inspections department reminds the public that their reports are a “snapshot” in time, and violations are often corrected on the spot before the inspector leaves the establishment. For a more complete list of all inspections, along with additional details on each of the inspections listed below, visit the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals’ website.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2515 Park Ave., Muscatine – During an April 12 visit, an inspector cited the restaurant for failure to have a currently certified food protection manager on staff, and for a lack of hot water at either of the two designated handwashing sinks.

The inspector also noted that all of the thermometers in the walk-in coolers and freezers were not functioning; the chicken-breading station was vulnerable to splashing water from an adjacent handwashing sink; wiping cloths used for cleaning were stored in a bucket of heavily soiled sanitizing solution; the fryer equipment was heavily soiled; restroom fixtures were heavily soiled; the floors and walls in several areas — including the kitchen, the drive-through window, the entrance of the restaurant, the dining room, and a storage room — were all heavily soiled.

In addition, there were several missing floor tiles observed throughout the kitchen; the most recent inspection report was not posted; and there was no valid food license posted. The visit was in response to a complaint about the lack of hot water, as well as the overall facility cleanliness. The complaint was considered verified, but the visit was categorized as a routine inspection.

All-American Diner, 2300 Park Ave., Muscatine – During an April 12 visit, an inspector cited the establishment for failing to have a certified food protection manager; failing to ensure that employees properly washed their hands and avoided bare-hand contact with food; failing to clean food-contact surfaces as necessary; and failing to avoid cross-contamination in the storage and reheating of food.

The inspector noted that there was pasta sauce holding at 71 degrees for at least an hour, and many food items – including pasta, tomatoes and cooked meats – that were not date marked. Also, the deli meat slicer was soiled with dried bits of food debris, and the surface of cooking equipment was soiled with food debris and grease. In addition, there was no mop sink on the premises, there were unfinished walls in the middle of the kitchen, and a large accumulation of grease was dripping from the ventilation hood and fixtures.

