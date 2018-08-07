The Environmental Learning Center will be displaying the winners of the 2018 Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Contest through Aug. 30. The exhibit is of artwork from students grades kindergarten through 12 and will include Iowa's first, second and third place winners.
Two entries in the show came from Muscatine. Eva Kurriger was a first-place winner in the K-3 grade category. Nate Lukkarinen was a third place winner in the 4-6 grade category. Spencer Biah, Amelia Fangman and Gianna Nietzel received an honorable mention for their submissions.
T'Annah Banda, a 17-year-old from Afton, was named the 2018 Iowa Best of Show winner for her watercolor of a wood duck. The original was sent to Washington, D.C. to the national contest and is currently traveling the United States.
According to a news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Junior Duck Stamp Contest was based on the "Duck Stamp," the Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp. The contest is held each year and is aimed at teaching students about waterfowl conservation and their wetland habitats.
For more information about the contest and how to enter in 2019, contact Doreen Van Ryswyk at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge at 515-994-3400 or go to their website www.fws.gov/duckstamps.
—Zachary Oren Smith