Two programs scheduled to provide information on Fueling the Future program

MUSCATINE – Trinity Muscatine Public Health discussed the coming round of the countywide Fueling the Future training program and announced several events coming up soon.

During a Facebook Live broadcast Friday afternoon, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams and Fueling the Future program Director Courtney Mullen explained the program is for people who have food insecurity in their homes. The program offers short-term training in the high-demand areas of pharmacy technicians, certified nursing assistant, computer controls or welding. The courses offered range from 6 to 12 weeks.

“We help everybody in the whole household,” Mullen said. “It’s not just for the parents. It’s not just for the kids. It’s for everybody.”

The program, which began in 2019, is a collaboration of the city of Muscatine, AIM, United Way, MCSA, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Muscatine County Public Health and Muscatine Community College (MCC). The idea is to work with the parents of students currently receiving food assistance from Operation Backpack.

