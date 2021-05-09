Two programs scheduled to provide information on Fueling the Future program

MUSCATINE – Trinity Muscatine Public Health discussed the coming round of the countywide Fueling the Future training program and announced several events coming up soon.
During a Facebook Live broadcast Friday afternoon, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams and Fueling the Future program Director Courtney Mullen explained the program is for people who have food insecurity in their homes. The program offers short-term training in the high-demand areas of pharmacy technicians, certified nursing assistant, computer controls or welding. The courses offered range from 6 to 12 weeks.
“We help everybody in the whole household,” Mullen said. “It’s not just for the parents. It’s not just for the kids. It’s for everybody.”
The program, which began in 2019, is a collaboration of the city of Muscatine, AIM, United Way, MCSA, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Muscatine County Public Health and Muscatine Community College (MCC). The idea is to work with the parents of students currently receiving food assistance from Operation Backpack.
The program provides a “navigator” to aid the family in addressing the issues. Mullen said having a person and a support system to walk alongside the family and help to lift them up with a stable job, working with local employers on is probably the best part of the program. Once the parent has employment, the program continues to assist them for up to six months, if anything is needed. The navigator is responsible for determining what kind of assistance is needed to give the best chance for success.
Mullen said people with elementary school aged children who receive operation backpack or who may be having financial problems – although no proof of income is required for the program – can qualify for the program.
From 2 to 4 p.m. June 8, Fueling the Future will hold an event at MCC to learn more about the program. A variety of agencies providing assistance will also be at the event. Williams also commented that diapers as well as COVID-19 vaccine shots would be available at the event. Games will be set up for children so parents won’t have to arrange for child care.
The program will also hold a presentation from 4 to 6 p.m. June 2 in Wilton. Employers will be available to talk about opportunities available.
Before the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds visited MCC to learn more about the innovative program. After the presentation she asked for more information to be provided so she could pass it along to other schools. During that presentation, program graduate Maguel Salcedo reflected on finding a good job in welding after completing the program.
For questions about Fueling the Future, call the Public Health office at 563-263-0122 and ask for Courtney. The Trinity Muscatine Health Department Facebook page will have more information on the events.