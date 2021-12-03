Two public hearings set during future meetings

In 2020/21, the fee brought in $456,312 at the five percent rate. The money being collected was calculated at $93,062 per percentage.

The council also voted to set a public hearing on the plans and specification for the South End Playground Development Project during the Dec. 16 meeting.

According to the council agenda, the plans and specifications for changes to Taylor, Musser and Kent Stein parks has been completed and a public hearing is required for the project to move ahead. The projects will add a street crossing to Oregon Street as well as provide additional amenities to the parks. The design and construction of the projects are being funded through a private donation of about $2 million. While the developments will result in additional maintenance for the city, the costs will be minimized through the design process as much as possible.

A steering committee had worked with city staff to develop the proposals and were put up for public input during parks and rec advisory committee meetings.

There are four phases of projects that will be created for the project to be accomplished. The first phase is an enhanced Oregon Street crossing with high intensity activated crosswalks. The second phase is Taylor Park enhancements, which include an all-inclusive playground, a splash pad, pickle ball courts, restrooms, parking lots and a park picnic shelter. The third phase will install an all-inclusive playground in Musser Park, a picnic shelter and trail extension. The fourth phase will add a sunset housing playground, picnic shelters and causeway trail paving to Kent Stein Park.

